Lt Governor Manoj Sinha pays visit to Raghunath, Ranbireshwar & Panjbakhtar Temples

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Raghunath, Ranbireshwar and Panjbakhtar Temples and took stock of the facilities being made available to the visiting devotees.

He paid obeisance there and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor also took a walk through the heritage Raghunath Market and Residency Road area where he interacted with locals, shopkeepers, officer bearers of Traders Associations including Raghunath Bazar Association and Kanak Mandi Association.

He enquired about the difficulties being faced by the people and the business community due to COVID-19 pandemic, or otherwise.

Terming people’s feedback as imperative for accountable and responsive administration, the Lt Governor urged the people to come forward with their issues and grievances and play an active role in the developmental process by providing regular feedback on the working of the Administration.

The locals and the business community appreciated the people friendly approach of the Lt Governor and lauded his initiatives for reaching out to the people of every nook and corner of the UT and taking first hand appraisal of their issues and grievances.

They put forth demands which included beautification of Jammu City, timely completion of Mega Projects and expressed high hopes from the present Government for the early completion of various developmental projects to uplift the Tourism profile of the region that will ultimately benefit the people at large, particularly the business community and the youth of the region with more scope of employment and business opportunities.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is committed to resolve the grievances of the people through an effective public redressal system and assured them that all their genuine issues and demands will be addressed on merit.

Sh. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Sh. Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu; Ms. Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Sh. Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu; Ms. Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Ms. Babila Rakwal, Vice Chairperson, Jammu Development Authority and other senior officers accompanied the Lt Governor.

