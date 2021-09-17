LT GEN S MOHAN, SM VSM Invoked Sainik School Cadets To Join NDA And Serve Nation

Bhubaneswar: Lt Gen S Mohan, SM VSM, General Officer Commanding, Madhya Bharat Area, Jabalpur Cantt visited Sainik School Bhubaneswar for the first time since he had taken over his official responsibility. On his arrival he was received by Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar, Cdr Pritika Sharma, Capt B Pradhan, Sr Master and Staffs.

During his visit Lt Gen Mohan inspected Martyrs’ Memorial and other important units of cadets’ training. Later in his address to the Cadets of Class X and XII at Vivekananda Auditorium he invoked them to make best use of all the resources available in the school for their all around development of their Personalities and join the National Defence Academy and serve motherland. Emphasising on hard work Lt Gen Mohan spoke to the Cadets that there is no short cut or substitute to hard work and Sainik School cadets can do impossible to possible which may not be possible for others. He assures that his office shall extend all necessary supports for the youth of Odisha. The Cadets as well as Staffs were emotionally charged by the fiery and motivational address of Lt Gen Mohan.

While proposing vote of thanks the School appointment assured that the Cadets will rise to the expectations of Lt Gen Mohan and keep the Sainik School Bhubaneswar flag flying high.

