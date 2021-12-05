London based Odia Entrepreneur brings Sustainable alternative to plastic bags; Conferred with UK’s Big Green Sustainability Awards, 2021

Bhubaneswar: Arun Kar, a London-based Odia tech entrepreneur and a Military veteran, is achieving milestones one after another making the Odias proud. The techie who recently bagged ‘Global Indian of the Year Award’ has again been conferred with UK’s Big Green Sustainability Awards, 2021- a global award for sustainable development for bringing in innovative sustainable bags as an alternative to plastic under his company – Earthnest.

Founded by Arun Kar and co-founded by wife Nidhi Kar, Earthnest under Nest Group, is digital innovation company giving technology based environmental solutions. The company produces sustainable bags and sheeting made from starch and other natural products. These products are 100 per cent plastic-free, containing no polyolefin plastic at all. This means their carbon footprint is lowered. It also means that they do not pollute the environment in any way. Left in the soil, they degrade completely in a few months, leaving no poisonous residue.

Sharing his thoughts behind the Innovations, Arun Kar said, “Plastic is deteriorating the environment day by day. Therefore, we at Earthnest thought of innovating a substitute to plastic with an objective helping consumers achieve a more sustainable future and make our planet plastic bag free.”

Recently he made entire India proud through his company’s Earthnest which has developed app along with the UK Government, named Beach Check UK App that helps social distancing by showing beachgoers which areas are crowded by giving them real time information.

Beside UK’s Big Green Sustainability Awards (National Level) – 2021, the tech-head has bagged a number of national and international awards and recognitions making not only the Odias but the entire nation proud.

His company also accolades with many prestigious awards including Guinness World Record, Most Impactful Company of the Year 2021 in DotCom magazine, Company of the Year for Smart City Solutions in the prestigious CIO Review (2019) ,the finalist at the U.K’s National SME Awards 2020 – Business Innovation Category. In 2019, Arun was honoured with the Young Entrepreneur Award for his valuable contributions to the Odia society in London. Arun is also an Official member of Forbes Business Council, and featured on International Media like Mobile World Congress, Telegraph, BBC and Smart City Expo.

