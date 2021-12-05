Rayagada : India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its new store in Gunupur town of Rayagada district in Odisha.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The Trends store at Gunupur boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of quality fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money. This 6500 sq. ft store, which is the first store in Gunupur town has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion, and amazing prices, wherein customers Shop for Rs.3499 and get exciting gift at just Rs.199.

Customers in Gunupur town can now look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices. Trends new store in Gunupur, offers the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!