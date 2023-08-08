Lok Sabha takes up no-confidence motion against govt

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has taken up a no-confidence motion against the government. When the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated a debate over the motion.

He said the I.N.D.I.A alliance has moved the no-confidence motion for Manipur because the state demands justice. He said women had to face atrocities in the state. He said he has never seen divisions between two communities as in Manipur.

Participating in the discussion Nishikant Dubey of BJP questioned the unity of the newly formed alliance I.N.D.I.A. He cited several examples of the past alleging that during Congress rule several cases were filed and actions were taken against the leaders of opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, RJD, and TMC.

Sougata Roy of TMC questioned the BJP saying the party had sent a delegation to West Bengal, but not a single delegation was sent to Manipur. Supriya Sule of NCP demanded the Manipur Chief Minister’s resignation over the violence. Dimple Yadav of Samajwadi Party raised concern over the human rights violations in Manipur.

Pinaki Misra of BJD opposed the no-confidence motion saying that it has been brought by the Congress party which is doomed to fail. Questioning the disruption made by the opposition parties in the House, he said, disruptive politics had not paid dividends in the past and it is not going to be paid in the future.