Incessant rainfall triggers landslides in Nepal; heavy downpour flooded roads, submerged temples in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Landslides caused by heavy rain have killed at least one person, and blocked a major highway in Nepal this week, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of deaths from the annual monsoon rains nears 40.

The rains, which lash the Himalayan nation from June to September, kill scores of people every year, and many more go missing as the monsoon triggers landslides and floods.

This year, 38 people have died and at least 33 people are missing, Mana Acharya, an official at the home ministry said.