Bhubaneswar: A ‘Management Development Programme on Hospitality and Marketing Skills’ for Managers and Assistant Managers of OTDC was inaugurated at IITTM Bhubaneswar. 30 Managers and Assistant Managers of OTDC across Odisha are participating in the training session.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman, OTDC in presence of Balamukunda Bhuyan, Addl. Secretary, DoT and other Senior Officials from Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha, OTDC and IITTM.