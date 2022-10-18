Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address the National Conference on Tourist Police Scheme on 19th Oct

New Delhi : Ministry of Tourism in co-ordination with Ministry of Home Affairs and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is organizing National Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals (DGs/IGs) of Police Department of all States/UTs in connection with implementation of Uniform Tourist Police Scheme, on 19th October, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla will be the Chief-guest for the conference. The conference will be attended by Minister of Tourism, Culture & DONER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy.

Minister of State for Tourism, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai. Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary (Home), Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary (Tourism), Shri Balaji Srivastava, Director General (BPR&D, MHA), Joint Secretary (Foreigners division, MHA), State Tourism Secretaries of Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa & Meghalaya, DGs/ IGs of all States/UTs and other senior officials of MHA, MoT, BPR&D will also be present during the conference.

Agenda of the National Conference of DGs/IGs of Police department of all States/UTs is implementation of uniform Tourist Police Scheme at pan India level for developing the tourist specific policing with suitable roles and responsibility and training aspects, to provide safer ecosystem to the foreign and domestic tourists in and around tourist destinations, as safety and security and the first & foremost priority of any tourist.

During the conference, the report on ‘Tourist Police Scheme’ prepared by BPR&D will be deliberated and BPR&D would be sharing the finding and recommendations of the report with MHA, MOT and representatives of State Govts/ UT Administrations. The idea of the conference is to develop a dedicated team of Police personnel by States/ UTs to work towards talking care of the requirements of the foreign & domestic tourists, their safety & security.

Objective of the National Conference on Tourist Police Scheme is to bring Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Police Research & Development and State Govts/ UT Administration on the same platform, so that they may work together in close coordination with the State/UT Police department and sensitize them about the specific requirements of the foreign & domestic tourists for effective implementation of Uniform Tourist Police Scheme at pan-India level. This would change the safety & security related perception of India at global level and will help in making India a must visit destination around the globe.