Locals support all ward meetings for Tata Steel’s mining

Joda : Joda East Iron Mine, Manmora Manganese Mine, Bamebari Iron and Manganese Mine, and Joda West Iron and Manganese Mine, operated by M/s Tata Steel Ltd. under Joda Mining Circle in Keonjhar district, have received consent for mining from the local residents in all ten ward meetings held in Joda Municipality.

A ward meeting in this regard was held on Monday at ward office-13 in Joda Municipality. The company proposed to acquire 29.795 hectares of forest land for mining in Joda West mine and 8.341 hectares of forest land for mining in Joda East Iron and Manmora Manganese mine.

Earlier, similar ward meetings were conducted at various wards under Joda Municipality.

Meetings for mining in Joda West Iron and Manganese Mine were held in ward numbers 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14. Similarly, for mining in Bamebari Mine, meetings were conducted at ward numbers 1 and 3.

Likewise, ward number 6, 8, 12, and 13 witnessed meetings for mining in Joda East Iron and Manmora Manganese mines.

During these meetings, many residents took part and expressed their concerns. They suggested the company to plant more trees surrounding the mines to increase green coverage, provide jobs to locals, establish training centres for skill development of students, and create technical education facilities.

In addition, they urged the company to take steps for multi-dimensional development of the region.

The Monday meeting was attended by Abhishek Panda, Executive Officer, Joda Municipality, Jagadish Prasad Sahu, Chairman, Joda Municipality, Sandhyarani Patra, Vice-Chairman, Joda Municipality, Lal Mohan Mohapatra, Revenue Supervisor, Barbil, Tahsil, Trinath Jena, Joda Forest Section Officer, Swarup Bisoi, Joda Block Welfare Extension Officer, Akash Munda, President, FRC and Kunun Munda, Secretary, FRC.