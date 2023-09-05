India’s First National Volleyball Academy at KIIT

India’s first national Volleyball academy was Inaugurated at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT University on 4th September 2023. On this occasion President and Secretaries from all 30 state associations all over India were present and took part in this mega and unique initiative to develop the game of Volleyball in India. Though there are many national academies for other games, the oldest and most popular sports Volleyball does not have a national platform for talented Volleyball players across the country. Speaking on the occasion Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Hon’ble MP and President, Volleyball Federation of India said we will take selected 50 boys & 50 girls among the talent available in India and will provide them the best facilities and international coaching to excel at international level. KIIT is already doing that by organising camps for Indian teams in all age groups and senior teams from 2020 whenever the team participates in any international competition, but will start to impart coaching for selected & talented Volleyball players of the country in a strategic way. He again said it will also help talented Odisha players to take the opportunity as the academy is at Bhubaneswar and can be able to find places in Indian Teams in large numbers.

President and Secretaries of all State Associations thanked Prof. Samanta for his continuous efforts to lift the game of Volleyball in India and said due to his personal effort for the last 3-4 years, India has won first ever medals in international competitions and qualified for 3 World Championships which is the highest under the tenure of any President of the Volleyball Federation of India since its inception in the year 1951.

Shri. Asirbad Behera, Hony. Secretary, Odisha Athletics Association & Football Association of Odisha, Shri. Shekhar Bose, Shri. Rathin Roy Choudhary, Shri. Raj Kumar, Shri. Anil Choudhary & Shri. Ramavatar Singh Jhakar are among the senior Volleyball administrators present on the occasion.