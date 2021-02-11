Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj Temple authority asks NMA to withdraw the draft notification of heritage bye-laws for Lingaraj Temple . Khordha Collector & Lingaraj Temple Trust Board Chairperson writes to the Member Secretary of National Monument Authority (NMA) requesting withdrawal of draft notification on heritage bylaws for Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar.

Missive sent to NMA to withdraw the Heritage Bye-law for Lingaraj Temple: In 1958 Trustees of Lingaraj Temple had entered into an agreement with ASI to get technical know-how for preservation of the temple. The agreement restricts & codifies ASI responsibilities vis-a-vis Trust.