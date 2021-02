Bhubaneswar: India reports 12,923 new COVID19 cases, 11,764 discharges, and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours informed Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,08,71,294

Total discharges: 1,05,73,372

Death toll: 1,55,360

Active cases: 1,42,562

Total Vaccination: 70,17,114