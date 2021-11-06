Light Motor Vehicle Driving training by Tata Steel Foundation at Kalmang

Kalmang : With an objective to provide alternate livelihood opportunities to the unemployed youth of the region, Tata Steel Foundation, the CSR wing of Tata Steel has roped in Maa Bhawani Driving Training Institute, Karanjia to organise Light Mother Vehicle (LMV) training for the youths of Kalmang and nearby region under Koira block of Sundargarh district.

The training camp started at Kalmang ground on Friday. 30 local youths from Kalmang and nearby places like Kenaveta, Sankapada, Chormalda, Malda, Deoghar and Patabeda. The month-long training camp will conclude on December 5, 2021.

After successful completion of the training, the participants will be awarded with certificates and driving license.

