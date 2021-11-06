Media Registration for attending 52nd IFFI in Virtual mode opens

New Delhi: Media persons, who desire to attend the events of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa, in the online format may register themselves now. This process is for those who wish to participate in the festival virtually – through the digital medium from 20th to 28th November, 2021. Registration may be done via the link given below.

https://virtual.iffigoa.org

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the nature of 52nd edition of Asia’s oldest and India’s biggest film festival will be hybrid and there will be opportunities to attend festival related activities virtually. A large number of film screening will be online. This apart, all Press conferences will be live-streamed on PIB India YouTube Channel youtube.com/pibindia. There will be provision for journalists to ask questions online during Press conferences.

Media persons above 21 years age as on 1st January 2021 can be accredited for attending the film festival. Registration for Media is free. Accredited media persons will be intimated through email /SMS, along with login credentials for attending the festival virtually. Please note that the virtual registration provided to media delegates is not transferable. Further, this event is only restricted to the virtual platform of the 52nd IFFI and cannot be used for physical presence at the festival venue.

Media delegates who wish to attend the 52nd edition of IFFI in person can register here: https://my.iffigoa.org/extranet/media/