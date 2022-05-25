Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Indian Cricketer Umran Malik and his family

JAMMU : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the cricketer from Jammu, Umran Malik, and congratulated him for the selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa.

While appreciating Umran Malik’s hard work, the Lt Governor said that his remarkable achievement is a proud moment for entire Jammu Kashmir and it will motivate and inspire many more youths from the UT to follow his footsteps and bring laurels to Jammu Kashmir and the country.

“As a sporting genius and a global sporting icon, Umran will continue to inspire our youth not only in sports but also in other areas of human endeavour,” Lt Governor said.

Jammu Kashmir has the potential to achieve excellence in international sporting events and the administration is committed to popularize a robust sports culture among children and the youth. I call upon our youth to develop a strong winner’s instinct,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also thanked Umran’s parents and family members for their support and sacrifice. and congratulated him on getting selected in Team India.