Lt Governor visits Rahul Bhat’s family in Jammu

JAMMU : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family of Rahul Bhat, who was killed by terrorists in Budgam on May 12, and expressed his condolences.

The Lt Governor said the administration stand shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and assured the family members of all the support from the UT government. The education of the daughter of Rahul Bhat is now the responsibility of the government, he added.

Government has already formed an SIT to probe into all aspects of Rahul Bhat’s killing. All the grievances of PM package employees are also being addressed on priority,” Lt Governor said.

A special cell within LG Secretariat is handling the grievances of PM package employees. A Nodal officer has been deputed who is looking after the issues on a daily basis. Jammu Kashmir Police has also been directed to ensure foolproof security for the PM package employees.

Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh Mukesh Singh ADGP Jammu and Ms Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu accompanied the Lt Governor.