LIC HFL’s HomY App continues to ease customer’s home loan journey 2 years post its launch

Mumbai : Launched on 14th February 2020, the LIC HFL Home Loans (HomY) App has come a long way in simplifying a customer’s home loan journey. The App is fast emerging at the mode of choice by customers for applying for Home Loan with LIC HFL. Since its launch, 94235 number of applications amounting to approximately Rs 23000 crs have been logged in through HomY App.

The App can be used by both Customers and Agents alike for their home loan needs which may include, eligibility check, EMI calculations, query resolution through AI based chatbot, etc. The App is is built on cloud native architecture and is equipped with multiple new age ecosystem integrations such as PAN verification, Aadhaar OCR, etc. HomY App is available for download on both Android & iOS app stores. The App has been downloaded well over a million times on Android devices and over thirty thousand times on iOS devices.

Speaking on the HomY App turning 2 years old, Mr. Y. Viswanatha Gowd, MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance said, “HomY App is now an integral part of our customer onboarding journey. The growing popularity is evident from the fact that 26% of our home loan applications for the current financial year has been submitted through the mobile application. In terms of business volume almost Rs 10,000 crs (in current financial year) worth of loans have been disbursed from applications introduced through HomY. LIC HFL through its digital transformation initiative – Project RED has been taking massive strides in redefining customer experience in line with best-in-class standards. In the coming days, more features will be added to the HomY App which will make home loan just a matter of a few clicks. The other steps of lending will get integrated in due course thus making our objective of Home Delivery of Home Loan a seamless journey.”