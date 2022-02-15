Karur Vysya Bank bags 3 IT Awards

Chennai: The technology initiatives of Karur Vysya Bank have been recognized with three awards. At the 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Awards, 2021 conducted virtually by the Indian Banks’ Association yesterday, the Bank was honoured with three awards in the Small Banks Category:

• Best Cloud Adoption – Winner

• Best Use of AI / ML & Data Analytics – Joint Winner

• Best IT Risk & Cyber Security Initiatives – Joint Runner-Up

“These awards reiterate the abiding conviction of Karur Vysya Bank that technology, if harnessed in the best possible manner, will enable delivery of the finest banking services to customers. KVB has been continuously investing in technology and this has resulted in these honours. We derive great pleasure in dedicating these awards to the valued customers and well-wishers of the Bank”, said Mr. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of KVB.

Technology has enabled the bank to make such offerings as the KVB DLite Mobile App, the one app that provides complete banking solutions and the Loan Originating System (LOS) that is fully digitalized from application to documentation and disbursal of the loan, thereby enabling almost immediate in-principle sanction of retail and commercial loans and quickest processing and disbursal of the loans.