ACC expands capacity by 1.6 MTPA at Tikaria grinding unit in the state of Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai : ACC Limited, a member company of Holcim India, announced successful commissioning of 1.6 MTPA Grinding Unit (GU) at Tikaria in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The additional capacity will add 1.6 MTPA of cement to the existing capacity of 2.31 MTPA, taking the total capacity at Tikaria GU at 3.91 MTPA.

The foundation stone of Tikaria GU was laid in January 2021 with an aim to contribute significantly in servicing the growing market, strengthening ACC’s presence in the center region and further add value to its business. The new facility will manufacture environment friendly cement products with low carbon emission.

The support of the State Government and the local authorities helped in the smooth execution and successful start-up of the Project. Throughout the project implementation, the Company ensured health & safety protocols as well being of the employees and workers, including COVID-19 guidelines and best construction safety practices.

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited, said, “ACC’s strong belief and resilience in these difficult times enabled the team to commission the additional capacity at Tikaria GU. Meticulous planning and collaborative approach of the Tikaria team has been the driving force in setting new benchmark by ACC in these unprecedented times.”

With cement demand projected to increase in India, development capex projects are being kick-started to increase clinker and cement capacities across the country. As announced earlier, the Company is progressing well to increase its capacity, i.e., 2.7 MT of clinker and 4.8 MTPA of cement by 2024.