LG Unveils Its First Mini LED Surgical Monitor at MEDICA 2022 in Germany

LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its first 27-inch, 4K surgical monitor with Mini LED technology (model 27HQ710S) at MEDICA 2022, the international tradeshow for the medical sector taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 14-17.

LG 4K Mini LED surgical monitor boasts exceptional picture quality courtesy of the company’s Mini LED technology, which provides clear, precise images. The product’s 27-inch, 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screen leverages thousands of tiny LED diodes to provide a peak brightness of 2,000cd/m² and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. With an impressive 1,500 local dimming zones, the surgical monitor displays vibrant, high quality color images with consistent brightness across the entire screen.

In addition to contributing to excellent image reproduction, LG’s new surgical monitor’s bright, high quality display is suitable for use in hospital operating rooms and surgical centers. The surgical monitor also covers 20 percent more of the sRGB color gamut than its predecessor (model 27HJ710S). The combination of these attributes, along with a compact and easy to clean design, makes LG’s surgical monitor a valuable addition to the surgical suite.

Furthermore, the design of the new surgical monitor delivers the durability and reliability optimized for the surgical environment. Thanks to the use of Optical Bonding Glass, the 27HQ710S reduces distracting reflections from theater lighting, while the product protects its front and rear (IP45- and IP32-rated, respectively) against foreign material and splashes.

“The market for medical monitors that can deliver bright, high quality color images in true 4K resolution is growing in size, and this is reflected in the products being showcased at this year’s MEDICA,” said Silas Choi, vice president and head of the B2B solution business division at LG Business Solutions Company. “The 27HQ710S is the result of LG’s efforts to bring its superior LED technology to the medical sector. We believe that this new model will be a valuable addition to the surgical suite.”

Visitors to LG’s exhibition booth (Hall 10, Stand D40) at MEDICA 2022 can explore the full range of LG medical displays, including the new 4K Mini LED surgical monitor.