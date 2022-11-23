LG UltraFine OLED Pro Meets the Future of Media Production at Griffith Film School

New Delhi : A major part of any film project is the reviewing, editing and manipulating of video and sound – tasks that require high-quality displays that can run multiple applications and data streams and provide the most accurate image reproduction. LG has applied its self-lit display technology to create the LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro series, a lineup of professional-grade monitors offering various features and capabilities needed for media and film production.

To promote its first-class displays and show its support for the cinematic arts, LG is actively seeking opportunities to sponsor professional societies and innovative educational institutions dedicated to advancing the medium of film. Recently, the company established a partnership program with Griffith Film School, a well-known Australian institution that continues to supply the entertainment industry with talented and capable people. Through the new program, LG will furnish Griffith’s Brisbane campus with a number of LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors to support students as they learn their craft.

Designed with film and media professionals in mind, LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors (models 32BP95E, 27BP95E, 32EP950 and 27EP950) boast premium 4K OLED displays that deliver natural, accurate colors with 99 percent (typical) coverage of both the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color space. This wide range of color gamut enables the monitor to sufficiently reproduce color areas of multiple standards and represent accurately the exact computed color values that film directors’ use. With 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio, almost all colors and visuals that creators or editors intended can be presented precisely. Bringing the advantages of OLED’s self-lit pixels to the desktop, the monitors also provide superb HDR and SDR performance.

Founded in 2004, Griffith Film School is one of the largest learning institutes of its kind in Australia. Notable Griffith alumni include Matthew Hanger, a multi-award-winning visual effects artist, and Peter Spierig, an award-winning feature film director. The school offers an array of specialized programs, including cinematography, post-production, visual effects, screen music, production design, documentary-making, computer animation and game design – creative endeavors that are perfectly matched to LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors.

“Working with LG really makes sense for us as they understand the unique needs we have as filmmakers – and that’s something you can clearly see in the capabilities and feature sets of their monitors,” said Herman Van Eyken, head professor at Griffith Film School. “LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors are state-of-the-art monitors that provide the faithful image reproduction that our students need to realize their artistic vision.”

As a result of the partnership, both students and faculty members at Griffith Film School will get to explore everything that LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors have to offer. LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors are available to use in the school’s Grading Suite while several units of the equally impressive LG UltraWide™ monitor (model 40WP95C) are installed in the Editing Suite.