LG Invites Guests to a Night of Many Moods in Berlin Inspired by the MoodUP™ Refrigerator

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG) is set to host a sophisticated party in Berlin, to share the brilliance of its new MoodUP™ refrigerator, unveiled today at IFA 2022. Held in partnership with NTS Radio – a global online radio station and media platform – the event will present inspiring, mood-driven experiences centered on LG’s latest kitchen innovation ‘MoodUP’ refrigerator. With its revolutionary, color-changing LED door panels, LG MoodUP delivers unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen.

Taking cues from the creative potential of the MoodUP refrigerator, the Notes + Tones event will showcase a range of moods by mixing color, sound and flavor. From ‘Roots’ – a mix of warm, natural tones, reggae and jazz, and flavors like whiskey and smoke to ‘Sky’ – bright, bold hues, glossy electronica, and punches of rum, mango and absinthe. A dynamic installation of the MoodUP refrigerator will cue the shifts in mood throughout the evening. As the palette of the fridges shifts, the colors and lighting in the space, the genres of music in the DJ sets and the flavors on the cocktail menu will shift with it.

Along with meeting the new MoodUP refrigerator and enjoying delicious, hand-crafted drinks, guests at the event will get to spend an evening listening to great sounds, with themed sets programmed by NTS and featuring DJs Eva Geist, mobilegirl, Slim Soledad and Zakia. Notes + Tones kicks off at CAN on the evening of September 3.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to see how easy it is to change the MoodUP’s color or theme using the LG ThinQ™ app. What’s more, they’ll even receive a specially-made cocktail matched to their favorite MoodUP look.

“The MoodUP refrigerator is a highly-evolved home appliance that can change colors to match users’ moods and enhance the kitchen environment,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with NTS on this exciting event. They play with a broad spectrum of genres and sounds which made them the perfect partners to showcase the many moods and hues of the MoodUP fridge.”

The brand-new MoodUP refrigerator is on display at LG’s exhibition booth in Hall 18, Messe Berlin during IFA 2022 (September 2-6).