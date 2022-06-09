LG Creates Real-World Environments to Highlight New Technologies at InfoComm 2022

New Delhi: LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its innovative commercial technologies including Transparent OLED Signage to a diverse lineup of LED signage products and autonomous robot assistants in Las Vegas (USA) at InfoComm 2022 from June 8. LG will spotlight a variety of commercial use-case scenarios in seven distinct zones that demonstrate how LG products support business needs in boardrooms, retail boutiques, drive-throughs, residential home offices, professional creative studios and more.

Inside the booth, visitors will be treated to thoughtful technology implementations in spaces that explore how nearly all businesses today can leverage digital tools to improve efficiency, productivity and customer experiences.

Welcoming visitors to LG’s Retail Solutions zone is the LED signage solution using 54-inch bezel-free displays allowing integrators to create a seamless viewing experience. The new 54-inch LG LED Bloc (model LSAC) is approximately four times larger in area than most commonly used LED cabinets, and its unique size allows this model to use it like a 55-inch LCD video wall display with easy installation – it even fits the brackets of existing LCD video wall models.* Also being unveiled in the Retail Solutions zone, is the company’s first multi-purpose customer service robot, LG CLOi GuideBot, which is designed to provide wayfinding, enhanced security and powerful advertising opportunities. LG CLOi GuideBot’s friendly digital face and two large touch screens are designed to revolutionize the customer experience virtually everywhere from museums and convention centers to movie theaters and hotels.

The Reception zone highlights the creative and engaging possibilities of LG’s Transparent OLED Signage displays, while also demonstrating how 88-inch Ultra Stretch Displays and LG Ultra Slim LED signage can deliver informative and attractive backdrops.

In the Collaboration and Education Solutions zone, visitors will experience technologies targeted to boardrooms, meeting rooms and training rooms/learning environments. Products shown include LG’s 136-inch LED All-in-One display with onboard system controller and speakers, 55-inch and 43-inch versions of the LG One:Quick Works and One:Quick Flex 4K all-in-one collaboration tool, an 86-inch LG CreateBoard interactive whiteboard, the novel 28-inch LG DualUp Monitor with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, a 27-inch QHD Ergo Dual desktop monitor, a 15-inch LG gram laptop and a 98-inch large format UHD signage for classrooms.

The Residential zone is split into two rooms. The Home Cinema area will exhibit LG MAGNIT – the jaw-dropping picture quality created by its several million self-emissive LED pixels lets people enjoy their favorite movies at home. And the Home Office area features a 43-inch One:Quick Flex display, a 14-inch LG gram laptop and two QHD ergonomic desktop monitors that can be independently oriented to form a 32:9 ultrawide display or a 16:18 display, or offer a vertical and horizontal screen simultaneously.

Creative, film and broadcast professionals may be especially interested in the OLED Pro Creative Studio zone, which demonstrates the exceptional color, clarity and performance of LG’s 32-inch UltraFine™ OLED Pro desktop monitor that can be supplemented with a monitor hood and a detachable self-calibration sensor. Two 65-inch UltraFine™ OLED Pro displays, one wall-mounted and the other on a stand, complete the space.

The Control Room zone demonstrates how LG’s 136-inch LED All-in-One can be leveraged in command centers. Plus, the company’s 55-inch Even Bezel LCD panels will form a variety of video wall displays with virtually no distinguishable separation between panels. A 43-inch IPS UHD desktop monitor will be displayed alongside a 49-inch IPS Dual QHD UltraWide™ curved monitor, offering a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Lastly, the Projector zone contains LG’s high-brightness and Ultra Short Throw (UST) 4K UHD CineBeam Laser projectors and the all-new ProBeam business projector showing how the company’s expansive product line offers optimized solutions for virtually every situation and need.