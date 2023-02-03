Legendary filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K. Viswanath passes away in Hyderabad. He was 92.

Popularly known as Kalatapasvi, Viswanath was born in 1930 in #AndhraPradesh & gained popularity in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. He made 50 movies since 1965 and was a celebrated filmmaker.

He received the highest recognition in Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2016. He received Padma Shri in 1992, five National Awards, and 20 Nandi Awards besides 10 Filmfare trophies including the Lifetime Achievement award.