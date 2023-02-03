India condemns violence by Khalistani extremists in Australia targeting Indian community; Requests Australia to ensure their safety and security

India has condemned the instances of violence by Khalistani extremists in Australia. Replying to media queries in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the matter has been raised with the Australian authorities. He urged the local authorities to investigate and punish the perpetrators.

He added that New Delhi has been repeatedly taking up with the Australian authorities India’s concerns about actions by such elements. Mr. Bagchi said that India has also conveyed firm rejection of the so-called Khalistan Referendum and politically motivated exercises by extremist elements.

The spokesperson further stated that India has requested Australia to ensure the safety and security of members of the Indian community and their properties.