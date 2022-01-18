Land Rover Opens Bookings For New Range Rover In India

New Delhi: The elegant New Range Rover defines modern luxury, providing more refinement, customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before.

Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering capability. The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet, mixing breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher.”

Land Rover’s new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture underpins every aspect of this luxury SUV, from its unmatched capability and agile handling to its peerless refinement. By combining state-of-the-art engineering techniques with new levels of virtual development and Land Rover’s punishing development programme, the New Range Rover will deliver new levels of quality.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography model and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

Breathtaking Modernity

The fifth-generation luxury SUV takes Land Rover’s modernist design philosophy to the next level, with a contemporary interpretation of its trademark profile to create an incredible design statement. It continues to lead, bringing breathtaking modernity, aesthetic grace and sophistication to Land Rover’s latest flagship.

The New Range Rover is defined by three lines that can trace their origins back through the generations; the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line. These trademark features combine with a characteristically short front overhang and a distinctive new boat tail rear – complete with practical split tailgate – to create an elegant profile that conveys Range Rover’s peerless presence.

The unbroken waistline showcases Land Rover’s attention to detail as the rounded edge of the door meets the glass in a simple, clean finish thanks to a specially engineered hidden waist finisher. The design-enabling technology combines with flush glazing, hidden-until-lit lighting and precise detailing to create the impression that the vehicle has been milled from solid.

The sophisticated surfaces provide a clean and contemporary appearance – and contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.30, making this the most aerodynamically efficient luxury SUV in the world.

The exterior colour palette elevates New Range Rover’s elegant proportions and clean surfaces while the interior options are more sustainable, responsible and progressive than ever. Customers have a wider choice of materials and finishes, including innovative textiles and tactile Ultrafabrics™ with a continuation of Land Rover’s pioneering relationship with Kvadrat™ – Europe’s leading manufacturer of premium textiles. It is combined with Ultrafabrics™ to create a defining materiality option that is lighter and generates only a quarter of the CO2 of traditional leather.

Peerless Refinement

The New Range Rover makes every journey an occasion to be remembered, combining advanced technology with modern luxury to deliver peerless refinement for every occupant, including those in the new third-row seats. By eliminating unwanted noises, vibrations and distractions – and reducing the cognitive load on the driver and passengers – occupants will arrive at their destination feeling refreshed, even after the longest journeys.

Advanced speaker technology builds on the fundamental refinement provided by the MLA-Flex body architecture to deliver serene cabin calmness – ensuring passengers enjoy a first-class experience. It uses the 1 600 W Meridian Signature Sound System to create one of the quietest vehicle interiors on the road, with additional 20 W speakers in the four main headrests for the most immersive sound experience.

The third-generation Active Noise Cancellation3 system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers. These include a pair of 60 mm diameter speakers in the headrests for each of the four main cabin occupants, which create personal quiet zones similar to the effect when using high-end headphones.

The New Range Rover brings new levels of wellbeing to the luxury SUV sector and Cabin Air Purification Pro is the culmination of this pioneering technology. It combines dual-nanoeTM X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, to help significantly reduce odours and viruses, while CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration enhance air quality.

The Range Rover was the first luxury SUV to feature Electronic Air Suspension, in 1992, and the New Range Rover continues this pioneering approach with Dynamic Response Pro and pre-emptive suspension that uses eHorizon Navigation data to read the road ahead and prime the suspension to provide perfect responses.

The new Tailgate Event Suite2 takes the Versatile Loadspace Floor backrest concept to new heights, combining additional lighting and audio features to create the perfect vantage point for outdoor relaxation.

Seamless Technology

The New Range Rover maintains its rich bloodline of pioneering innovation with a suite of technologies designed to effortlessly enhance convenience, efficiency, refinement and safety. Land Rover’s latest Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) is the enabler-in-chief and includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates for more than 70 electronic modules, meaning the New Range Rover will constantly evolve, improve and remain up to date as it matures.

The New Range Rover elevates Land Rover’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology with its largest ever touchscreen. The 33.27 cm (13.1) curved, floating screen embodies the architectural lightness of the interior with a minimalist frame design.

Pivi Pro works in harmony with an elegant new semi-floating 34.79 cm (13.7) Interactive Driver Display, which features new high-definition graphics based around a three-panel layout that intuitively reflects the design of the Pivi Pro homescreen. Customers can choose from a variety of configurations, including a conventional analogue layout, using the steering wheel controls.

Rear passengers can enjoy a new Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system, which provides adjustable 28.95 cm (11.4) HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks. They can be operated independently and support the connection of most devices with an HDMI port. The 20.32 cm (8) Rear Seat Touchscreen Controller4 mounted in the centre armrest of Executive Class Rear Seats provides quick and intuitive control for the perfect seating position, elevating the luxurious rear-seat experience.

Efficient and powerful all-LED lighting is provided on every New Range Rover, with the new high-definition Digital LED Headlights providing a beam range of up to 500 m. They create an exceptional design detail and feature Signature daytime running lights, animated indicators, Adaptive Front Lighting and Image Projection technology on start-up, making them the most advanced headlights ever fitted to a Land Rover.

New Manoeuvring Lights help drivers complete low-speed manoeuvres in dimly lit surroundings with complete confidence, by creating a carpet of light around the perimeter of the vehicle, working with the 3D Surround Camera system to provide effortless manoeuvrability.

Serene Capability and Composure

The flagship of the Land Rover family represents the pinnacle of refined capability thanks to advanced hardware and software systems working in complete harmony, enabled by the new MLA-Flex body architecture. This unrivalled breadth of dynamic capability is governed by Land Rover’s Integrated Chassis Control – a single control system for a suite of advanced technologies that tailor the vehicle dynamics to suit every mile of every journey, to pre-emptively and reactively fine-tune the driving characteristics.

Every New Range Rover features All-Wheel Steering for an effortless drive with heightened high-speed stability and improved manoeuvrability at low speeds, ensuring it is equally at home on the open road and negotiating tight urban streets.

The electrically operated rear axle provides up to seven degrees of steering angle and, at low speeds, turns out-of-phase of the front wheels, giving the New Range Rover a turning circle of less than 11 m1 – the smallest of any Land Rover. At higher speeds the rear axle turns in phase with the front wheels for enhanced stability and comfort.

Fully independent air suspension isolates the cabin from surface imperfections more effectively than ever, for serene composure at all times. It combines industry-leading air springs volumes with twin-valve dampers – all managed by in-house-developed Adaptive Dynamics control software.

All of this technology feeds into Land Rover’s award-winning Terrain Response 2 system, which harnesses the various chassis systems to automatically provide the perfect settings for the surroundings, from a choice of six driving modes, to minimise driver workload across all terrains. Alternatively, the driver can select the most appropriate setting manually or, use Configurable Terrain Response to create a bespoke chassis set-up.

Powertrain Efficiency

The New Range Rover maintains its compelling combination of effortless performance and peerless refinement with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six- and eight-cylinder powertrains.

The New Range Rover provides the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0 l petrol engine, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm, and 3.0 l diesel engine, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. A powerful new petrol flagship – 4.4 l Twin Turbo V8 delivering power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm – ensures increased refinement and performance.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V MHEV technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency. The system’s clever belt-integrated starter motor ensures more responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating.

The New Range Rover is available to order now with prices starting from ₹ 231.91 Lakhs ex-showroom India. To know more about the New Range Rover, kindly visit www.landrover.in.