KVIC Launches 72 units under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme to empower artisans

New Delhi : Narayan Rane, Minister, MSME in the presence of Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Manoj Kumar inaugurated 72 Units assisted under PMEGP and Disbursed Margin Money Subsidy to 720 PMEGP Beneficiaries on 17th September at KVIC Office, Mumbai today.

In his inaugural speech the Minister appreciated efforts of KVIC in assisting 72 units under PMEGP which were inaugurated today and also commended the cleanliness drive conducted on Juhu beach today. The drive is continuation of mission of Prime Minister to take Swachh Bharat abhiyan to every corner of the country. Minister suggested that such programmes should be done voluntarily without waiting for orders of the higher-ups or other compulsions.

“It is mission of the Prime Minister to encourage entrepreneurial skills among youth so more industries can be started and thereby unemployment can be reduced. Only then India can become superpower. We should imbibe punctuality, sincerity and discipline among us,” exhorted the minister. Minister advised KVIC to use new marketing techniques to popularize the khadi

On this occasion he also inaugurated a training programme at Varanasi for PMEGP entrepreneurs.

About PMEGP

The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is a flagship scheme of the Ministry of MSME, which was launched in September 2008 by merging the erstwhile Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP) implemented by KVIC and Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Yojana (PMRY) implemented by District Industries Centers.

This is a credit linked subsidy scheme for generation of employment opportunities through establishment of micro enterprises in rural as well as urban areas of the Country. KVIC is the nodal Agency at the national level to implement the scheme designated by Ministry of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India – with the active participation of banks, State Khadi & Village Industries Boards, District Industries Centers (DICs) and Coir Board for coir related activities in both rural as well as urban areas of the country. Maximum cost of the project eligible for subsidy under the scheme in the manufacturing sector is Rs. 50 lakh, and Rs. 20 lakh in the service sector.

Till 15.09.2022 under this scheme, KVIC has sanctioned 25,105 projects, released more than 802 crore margin money and has generated employment for 2,00,840 people. KVIC expects that these 720 projects with 27.43 crore of margin money will generate employment for 5760 people.

KVIC Chairman ascribed this quantum jump in employment creation to the Prime Minister’s push for Aatmnirbhar Bharat in Manufacturing. “This big thrust to local manufacturing and self-employment by involving a large number of youths, women and migrants prompted us to take up self-employment activities under PMEGP.

Further, a slew of policy decisions taken by the Ministry of MSME and KVIC to expedite the execution of projects under PMEGP helped KVIC achieve its best ever performance,” he said.

KVIC, in recent years, has taken a number of initiatives for effective implementation of PMEGP. In 2016, KVIC introduced an online portal for PMEGP. Before 2016, filing of applications was done manually and on an average only 70,000 applications were received annually. But, with the online portal in place, an average of nearly 4 lakh applications are received every year. The online system has brought in greater transparency. PMEGP portal enables the applicants to track their applications without any human intervention.

In another major step, KVIC has also begun geo-tagging of all PMEGP units so as to verify the actual physical status of the units and their performance at any point of time. So far, more than one lakh PMEGP units have been geo-tagged. This also enables any person to locate the PMEGP units using a mobile app.

Further, the Ministry of MSME, based on the inputs provided by KVIC, removed the role of the District Level Task Force Committee in approving the PMEGP projects and authorized state directors of KVIC for approval of projects and for sending it to the financing banks.

KVIC also reduced the timeframe for scrutinizing and forwarding the applications to the banks by its state directors from 90 days to just 26 days. Further, monthly coordination meetings with the banks were started at different levels which, too, has resulted in timely disbursement of loans to the beneficiaries.

Cleanliness drive by KVIC

KVIC also conducted a cleanliness drive at Juhu beach today in Mumbai, under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Minister, MSME led this drive along with the Chairman of KVIC Manoj Kumar. A large Number of local officials including senior officers, employees of the Commission, other citizens participated.