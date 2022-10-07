Kumud Mishra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Divya Dutta starrer ‘Nazarandaaz’ hit the screens today!

After creating much noise with its poster and trailer, T-Series and Kathputli Creations production’s Nazarandaaz hit the screens today! Directed by Vikrant Deshmukh, the film stars Kumud Mishra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Divya Dutta in the lead roles.

This comedy drama revolves around the life of a blind man and takes you on a ride of fun and frolic with a heart-touching message in the end. The three actors who have won hearts with their supporting roles so far, come together as the leads for Nazarandaaz. In the film, we can see Kumud Mishra portraying a character of a blind man, Sudhir who is naturally very positive and approaches life with an extremely optimistic outlook. Divya Dutta plays the character of a lazy and trickster housemaid Bhavani, who is also caring for her boss as well as his house. On the other hand, the servant played by Abhishek Banerjee, Ali, initially tries to rob Sudhir who later changes for the better. The peculiar Jugalbandi between the three characters in the movie is sure to take the audience on a fun yet emotional journey.

Speaking about the film, Kumud Mishra said, “I am very happy that the film is finally out for the audience to watch and experience this amazing journey of three unique characters. Working with Divya and Abhishek was an absolute pleasure as both of them are extremely professional and undoubtedly, excellent actors too. I hope the audience enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

Divya Dutta said, “Nazarandaaz is a comedy drama that one can watch with their family and will enjoy for sure. Kumud, Abhishek and I had a blast while shooting this film and it’s an experience that I will never forget. I’m really looking forward to the audience reactions to this film.”

Actor Abhishek Banerjee said, “It’s a very light hearted film that I personally loved. I have been waiting for it to release and see what the audience have to say about it. With Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta as co-stars, I’m sure the film will receive immense love.”

Director Vikrant Deshmukh commented, “It was an honour working on this film with T-Series and Kathputli Creations. The best thing about Nazarandaaz is the amazing cast. All three of them have given their best and they have all lived their characters which reflects in the film. I’m sure the film will be well received by audience.”

A T-Series Films and Kathputli Creations Production “Nazarandaaz” starring Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee, directed by Vikrant Deshmukh is produced by T-Series, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma.