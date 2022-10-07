PM Narendra Modi meets Smt Uma Suchdeva w/o Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi met Smt Uma Suchdeva. The 90 year old, presented copies of 3 books penned by her late husband, Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva to the Prime Minister.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Today I had a memorable interaction with Smt. Uma Suchdeva Ji. She is 90 years old and is blessed with great vigour and a spirit of optimism. Her husband, Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva was a widely respected veteran. Uma Ji is the aunt of General @Vedmalik1 Ji.”

“Uma Ji gave me copies of 3 books penned by her late husband. Two of them are associated with the Gita and the third one titled ‘Blood and Tears’ is a moving account of Col (Retd) HK Suchdeva’s experiences during the traumatic period of Partition and its impact on his life.”

“We discussed India’s decision to mark 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day as a tribute to those who suffered due to Partition, built their lives from scratch and contributed to national progress. They epitomise human resilience and fortitude.”