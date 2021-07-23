Koyalanchal University holds first annual convocation ceremony

Ranchi: Hon’ble Governer Shri Ramesh Bais, while addressing the students, said ,’it is a matter of joy that the first annual convocation ceremony of Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad is being organized’.

He said that universities are center of knowledge and our educational institutions shape the future. ‘We can accelerate the pace of development only through different dimensions of knowledge and information technology’, he further added.



The Governor said ‘As the Chancellor of the universities of the state, it would be my endeavor that maximum youth of this state could get higher education.’ He said that Caste, religion, gender should not be an obstacle in the acquisition of knowledge. ‘In view of women empowerment, it is a matter of great pride that now girls are not only interested in pursuing higher education, but they are also achieving excellence with their talent’ he added. New educational institutions should also be established as per the need for the expansion of higher education. He said, education it a great tool that can bring awareness among the people and social evils can be completely eradicated from the society. He said, ‘convocation is not the end of education, but its the beginning. Today’s global environment has provided many golden opportunities to the youth but the challenges are no less. Our students have to tackle these challenges and climb to the pinnacle of success in life’.



Addressing the students at the convocation ceremony, hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren said that now Koyalanchal will be known not only for iron and coal but also for quality education and would surely achieve milestone. He extended his best wishes to all the students who recieved their degrees in the convocation ceremony. He said, Educational institutions are being set up in honor of the brave martyrs of Jharkhand. In this sequence, Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University has been dedicated to the students in the memory and honor of Late Binod Bihari Mahto ji who dedicated his life for the upliftment of Jharkhand. In the coming days, universities, colleges and educational institutions being established in all the divisions will provide better opportunities to the children of Jharkhand. He said, ‘the students of the state are achieving new heights in the field of education, the credit for this goes to the teachers and management of the schools and colleges’.



The Chief Minister said that there are various schemes to provide quality education to the students of Jharkhand. But this period of Corona pandemic has affected it to a great extent. As soon as the infection decelerate, the work on giving momentum to various schemes will be done. The state government will soon discuss and prepare an action plan for quality education with the Vice Chancellors of all the universities.



The Chief Minister said that during the review meeting of the Revenue Department, it was found that AMIN’s education was not being done in the State. He requested the Vice Chancellor of Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University to Start AMIN’s course at the university.



The Chief Minister said that the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Transnational Scholarship Scheme has been started with the aim of providing higher education to the Scheduled Tribe students of the state, in which the government will bear the full cost of the students’ education. At present, the scheme has been started in limited scope. According to the trends of the students, the scope of this scheme will be increased in the coming time. Hostels are being built for the students. Hundreds of dilapidated hostels are being revived. The work of furnishing about 500 such hostels has started. This work will be completed as soon as the Corona infection declines. He said that the government is committed to establish a better education system.



On this occasion, Shri PN Singh, MP,Dhanbad,Shri Raj Sinha, MLA, Dhanbad, Smt. Purnima Singh, MLA, Shri Rajiv Arun Ekka, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister,Dr. Anjani Kumar Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, Col. Dr. M.K. Singh, Registrar of Binod Bihari Mahato Koyalanchal University, HODs of various departments and others were present.

