Ranbir Kapoor unboxes the latest all-rounder OPPO Reno6 5G in most entertaining way- Pre order now to unbox yours

New Delhi: OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, today announced the pre-booking for Reno6 5G – the ultimate all-rounder 5G superphone that features India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, industry’s first Bokeh Flare portrait video, and Reno glow design. The Reno6 is designed for consumers looking for a power-packed device with trendy looks.

The Reno6 5G is a must-buy for new-age video creators packing in the industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, a cinematic Bokeh Flare effect that captures professional grade videos, along with superlative imaging capabilities. The new Reno flagship is also a design extravaganza featuring the OPPO’s exclusive Reno Glow design, Diamond Spectrum, and five-layer gradient process which gives a stunning look to the device, creating “ever-changing” colors, when looked at from different angles. The unique AG glass process makes the smartphone shine like millions of diamonds embedded into the glass body. The smartphone is available in two sparkling color variants, Aurora and Stellar Black.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ultra-fast FHD+ 120Hz displays. Moreover, it offers path-breaking features like OPPO’s own intelligent ColorOS11.3, 64MP triple camera set-up, stunning design, and lag-free experience for an all-around incredible experience, which can be pre-booked by clicking here.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor- the Bollywood heartthrob, unbox the recently launched OPPO Reno6 in his own style and hear what experts have to say.

PRICE AND PRE-BOOK OFFERS

Book now the all-new Reno6 5G available with irresistible offers. Cashback up to ₹3000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank on Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions valid till July 31st, 2021. The customers can also avail 15% instant cashback when they make payments through Paytm. Attractive cashback up to ₹3000 is also on offer from Bajaj Finserv first time ever with OPPO & 1 EMI Cashback is available from IDFC First Bank. Not just this Zero Down payment scheme & Long Tenure EMI scheme are also available from all the leading financers Exchange bonus with the purchase of Reno6 series up to ₹3000 valid till July 31st, 2021 along with Complete Damage Protection for 180 days only applicable for the Loyal OPPO user only.

OPPO Premium services including 80% assured payback other attractive offers for loyal OPPO customers. In addition, there is a premium Flipkart special Live Commerce offer on the Reno6 5G, for 2 days, 1 hour each day. Customers will get Flipkart Supercoins worth INR 1000, which can be redeemed during order completion within the live event.

For detailed information, visit the official website or nearest store.