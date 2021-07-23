Rajasthan upgrades 111 Veterinary Sub Centers to Veterinary Hospitals

Jaipur: The state government has given approval to upgrade 111 veterinary sub-centres in the state to veterinary hospitals.



Animal Husbandry Minister Shri Lalchand Kataria informed that in compliance with the budget announcement of the Chief Minister, approval has been issued to upgrade 111 Veterinary Sub Centers to Veterinary Hospitals in different districts. He said that due to the upgradation of these centers, animal owners would get better medical services and quick benefits of departmental schemes. Services of Veterinary Officer will be available in veterinary hospitals. Along with this, other facilities including veterinary surgery will be available here.



Giving information about the district wise upgraded veterinary hospitals, Dr. Aarushi Malik, Government Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department said that 9 in Sikar district, 8 in Jaipur, 7 in Bharatpur, 6 each in Alwar and Nagaur and 5 in Ajmer, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Tonk. -5 sub-centres have been upgraded. Similarly, 4-4 in Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Karauli, 3-3 in Banswara, Baran, Churu, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Pali, 2-2 in Bhilwara, Jaisalmer and Rajsamand and Jalore. , Sirohi, Pratapgarh and Udaipur have been upgraded 1-1 sub centers.



‘These sub centers have been upgraded in Jaipur district’



Dr. Malik informed that in Jaipur district, Banar (Kotputli), Basna (Jamvaramgarh), Talwa (Viratnagar), Jaitpura (Chowmun), Tamdia (Chaksu), Jhar (Bassi), Jahota (Jalsu) and Bhainsawa (Sambhar Lake) sub-divisions. The centers have been upgraded.

‘143 new veterinary sub centers will open’



It is noteworthy that the state government is making continuous efforts for the expansion of veterinary services. Recently, approval was issued to open 143 new veterinary sub-centres.

Related