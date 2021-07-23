Rajasthan cabinet and council of ministers to hold meeting; there will be regular recruitment of computer instructors

Jaipur: Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, the State Cabinet and the Council of Ministers held a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday evening to make regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools, to open schools and other educational institutions in the state for teaching work after the second wave of Kovid. But many other important decisions were taken including in-principle consent, approval of Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rules-2021 and amendment in various service rules.



The cabinet decided that regular recruitment would now be done for the new cadre of computer instructors created in the order of the budget announcement made by the Chief Minister to connect the students with computer education in the government schools of the state.



In the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held on opening various educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities for teaching work. The cabinet sought the opinion of expert doctors in this regard. The status of opening of educational institutions after the second wave in other states was also discussed during this period. It was agreed in principle in the Council of Ministers that it would be appropriate to open educational institutions following the Kovid protocol and taking all precautions. Announcement of the date and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued separately.



The cabinet discussed in detail about the implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund scheme announced by the Government of India in the state. The concerned department was directed to frame guidelines in this regard.



For effective implementation of Jan Aadhaar Scheme

Approval of Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rules-2021



Earlier, the cabinet approved the Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rules-2021 to make the benefits of various schemes accessible to the common man easily, easily and transparently. Effective implementation of Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Scheme will be ensured through this independent authority. Along with this, the E-Mitra project can also be brought under this authority.



In the meeting, the draft of amendment in the Rajasthan Tourism Business (Facilitation and Regulation) Act-2010 was approved. This will make the provisions of the Act more relevant and in line with other legal provisions. The amendment may prescribe the offenses prescribed in this Act as cognizable and punishable offences. This amendment proposal will be presented in the assembly.



For appointment to the post of Information Assistant from the reserve list

Approval for amendment in Rajasthan Computer and Subordinate Services Rules-1992



The cabinet has also approved the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Computer and Subordinate Services Rules, 1992. With this amendment, candidates can be given appointment from the reserved list on the posts that remained vacant due to non-joining of the candidates selected by direct recruitment on the post of Information Assistant.



For change in educational qualification for the post of Occupational Therapist



Approval for amendment in Rajasthan Medical and Health Subordinate Services Rules 1965

The Cabinet has approved amendment in the Rajasthan Medical and Health Subordinate Services Rules, 1965 for change in the educational qualification of the post of Occupational Therapist. With this decision of the Cabinet, the vacant posts of Occupational Therapists in the Medical and Health Department can be filled by direct recruitment.

