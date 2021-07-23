“Try to solve the challenges and problems coming in the implementation of Kusum Component-A”- says Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation, Managing Director

Jaipur: The Managing Director of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation, Dr. Subodh Agrawal directed the officers to test the problems of solar energy producers with a positive attitude and take prompt action to solve them.



Dr. Agrawal was presiding over the review meeting of farmers producing solar energy of Kusum Component-A at Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation here on Thursday. He told that efforts should be made to open letter of credit and escrow account by the distribution corporation for setting up solar power plants under the scheme to the farmers producing solar energy and banks should make easy loan on the project under Kusum Yojana.



Dr. Aggarwal informed that the selected farmers, who have not yet executed the power purchase contracts, can be accepted till September 15, giving them the last opportunity. He informed that the State Government has also urged the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy to provide soft loans for this project.



Principal Secretary, Power, Shri Dinesh Kumar informed that after obtaining escrow agreements from various banks, efforts would be made to get it tested and implemented as soon as possible. The solar power producing farmers were assured by the Principal Energy Secretary to provide letter of credit to the banks from the Vidyut Vitran Nigams of the state.



Issues related to project establishment by farmers like various charges of distribution corporations, 11 KV It has been requested to solve the problems like construction, disruption in grid availability, single window for various formalities and approvals and speedy payment of electricity sold from this project to distribution corporations.



The Managing Director of Rajasthan Energy Development Corporation, Mr. Rohit Gupta and high officials of Rajasthan Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation were present in the meeting.

