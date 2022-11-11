Koo Announces Launch of Unique New Features

CHENNAI: Koo App announced the launch of four unique new features. It now enables users to upload up to 10 profile pictures, save a Koo, schedule Koos and save drafts. Koo recently clocked 50 million downloads making it the second largest micro-blog available to the world. Present in 10 languages, Koo is currently being used by users in 100+ countries while it looks to invite a larger global audience to its platform.

Being an inclusive platform that is built around a language-first approach, Koo’s mission is to connect like-minded users in the language of their choice. Koo has been the innovator of language-based micro-blogging, helping connect 80% of the world that speaks a native language. Features like Multi-Language Kooing (MLK), translation ability, a language-enabled keyboard, topics in 10 languages, language translations, edit functionality, multiple profile pictures, up to 10 image uploads, longer video uploads and voluntary self-verification, makes the platform unique and provides its users the freedom to engage in meaningful and healthy conversations. In the near future, the platform aims to further announce a slew of features as part of its continuous effort to enhance the user experience.