TRAI extends time to receive comments on ‘Draft Telecom Bill 2022’

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had issued the ‘Draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations 2022’ on 9th September 2022 for comments/ counter-comments of stakeholders. The last date for receiving written comments from the stakeholders was fixed as 7th October 2022 and counter comments, if any, by 21st October 2022. On requests of some of the stakeholders, last date for submission of written comments was extended up to 4th November 2022 and for counter-comments, if any, last date was extended up to 18th November 2022.

Now, some stakeholders have sought further extension of time for sending their comments on the ‘Draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2022’. In view of this, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments up to 18th November 2022. Counter comments, if any, may also be submitted by 2nd December 2022. No further requests for extension would be considered.

The comments and counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form on the email: – [email protected] and [email protected]. For any clarification/ information, Shri Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, Advisor (B&CS) may be contacted at Tel. No: +91-11-23237922.