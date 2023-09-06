KISS Students Express Gratitude to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar : Fifty-five KISS students who have won the Sports incentive by Govt of Odisha for outstanding performance this year in various disciplines expressed their deepest gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

Felicitating the students, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said the Chief Minister has always supported and encouraged sports and sportspersons in the State. This has led to Odisha producing several national and international level sporting talents. He said Students of KIIT and KISS have brought glory to Odisha with their stellar performance in national and international sporting events. The Chief Minister has always encouraged students of KISS to excel in sports and students of KIIT and KISS deeply admire his support for the institute,” he added.

Odisha is the only state in the country to provide the maximum amount of money to promote sportspersons, Dr. Samanta said, encouraging the students to continue playing sports with determination and concentration to achieve success at the national and international levels.

This year, KIIT Student Swasti Singh has been awarded ‘the Biju Patnaik Sports Award’ on the occasion of the celebration of National Sports Day. 388 sportspersons in Odisha have been bestowed with the Sports incentive, out of which 55 students are from KISS alone. Out of 55 students, 41 are from the KISS Rugby only. It is worth mentioning that several students from KIIT and KISS have qualified for various national as well as Asian sporting events.