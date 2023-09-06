Global Maritime India Summit 2023: Roadshow in Bhubaneswar sets the stage fostering the nation’s collective Maritime aspirations

Bhubaneswar : In the run-up to the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023,the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), & AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, gave a special address at the roadshow held at Mayfair Convention, Bhubaneswar, today. The minister noted that India is on the cusp of a new era in its maritime sector and that the country is beginning a journey of progress through technological advancements and infrastructure enhancement for a welcoming business environment. The event gathered eminent minds and industry leaders, igniting discussions around key opportunities, innovation, and the roadmap towards a sustainable future for Indian Maritime industry.

Shri Sonowal emphasised in his special message that “These roadshows exemplify our commitment to fostering linkages and collaboration in order to advance the Indian Maritime Industry. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and establishing GMIS 2023 as a hub driving growth while supporting our Government’s broad goals are essential to our transformational journey towards maritime excellence.”

Additionally, he stated that “India is strengthening its position as a global centre for the blue economy, taking the lead in crafting the next phase of South Asia’s maritime history. This roadshow highlights both our shared cultural ties and our commitment as a group to make a substantial regional impact.

Shri Shantanu Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India, conveyed his perspective on the summit’s objectives, highlighting, “Today’s event mirrors our nation’s collective maritime aspirations, underlining Bhubaneswar pivotal role in this united voyage.”

He also added “Maritime India sets sail towards a transformative future with the ambitious Vision 2030! From record-breaking cargo traffic and port capacity growth to cutting-edge legislative reforms, India’s maritime sector charts a course for international excellence. With increased autonomy and global best practices, we’re making waves in ease of doing business. The world takes note as India’s Maritime prowess continues to surge, contributing 12% to global seafarers and fostering port-led industrialization. This is just the beginning of our maritime journey!”

He further emphasized on strategic importance of promoting maritime development and connectivity in a region like Bhubaneswar, which holds both historical maritime significance and considerable economic promise. The event brought together industry experts and government officials, fostering dynamic discussions on crucial opportunities within the Indian Maritime sector.

Bhushan Kumar, Joint secretary, Ministry of Ports, shipping and waterways, Government of Indiaadded, “We anticipate a surge in automated ports and terminals as we have strategically aligned all future developments underthe Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. This partnership with the private sector is poised to not only elevate the efficiency of our ports but also revolutionize their performance and enhanced productivity standards.”

Shri PL Haranadh, IRTS, Chairperson, PPA in his welcome address said that “The GMIS 2023 is a great opportunity not only for Paradip Port but also for other ports of Odisha like Gopalpur, Dhamra, Subarnarekha, and Astaranga ports. All these ports should not compete, but collaborate and cooperate with each other to provide a logistically convenient ecosystem to all the stakeholders in Odisha”

Conveying a significant message that underscores influential endeavours targeted at strengthening the foundational aspects of the maritime industry, Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS principal secretary, Industries Department, Govt. of Odisha said that “Our government sails full steam ahead in recognizing the maritime sector’s pivotal role in our nation’s industrial development. As we set sail towards the Global Maritime Investment Summit 2023, it’s a tide of opportunity for our maritime industries. We invite global investors to ride this wave, boosting growth, jobs, and innovation in our maritime businesses. Join us at the summit to not only showcase our industry but also chart a course for collaboration, forge partnerships, and navigate toward a brighter future together.”

Smt. Usha Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department, Govt. of Odishaadds “We will be bringing in our ideas and thought processes, which can be shared, and I request all our entrepreneurs here, who are the stakeholders in the entire domain be a part of it. Together, we can grow, and we can be the leader, which we deserve at the global level”.

MR. V Janardhana Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Gopalpur Ports ltd and Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, COO, Dhamra port, also spoke on the occasion and gave a brief about their respective ports’ vision and contribution to the state economy.

Shri Nilabhra Dasgupta, IRS, Deputy Chairman, PPA gave vote of thanks for the event and thanked the Odisha government for hosting a successful pre-event curtain raiser to the GMIS 2023 which will help in boosting the infrastructure and the economy of the state.

The 7th roadshow, led by the Port of Paradip, paves the way for the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, happening from October 17-19, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Delhi. Previous roadshows unfolded in Chennai, Kolkata, Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam, Goa, and Guwahati. GMIS aims to ignite connections, foster collaboration, and inspire innovation under the theme ‘Connect, Collaborate & Create,’ with FICCI as the exclusive industry partner.