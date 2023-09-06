TPCODL dedicates two more Mobile Health Dispensaries (MHDs) under Project ‘Arogya’ to its customers and the community

Bhubaneswar, September 5 , 2023 : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, remains at the forefront of supporting the health and well-being of the community. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to this cause, Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, inaugurated two more Mobile Health Dispensaries (MHDs) under the esteemed ‘Arogya’ project. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of senior leaders.

TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) always focuses on providing the best service to its customers and also cares for the community. These Mobile Health Dispensaries (MHDs) have been strategically positioned to serve specific areas under the Bhubaneswar Circle-II and Paradeep Circle jurisdictions.

In the Bhubaneswar Circle – II, the Mobile Health Dispensaries (MHDs) will serve regions including Nayagarh, Khordha, and Balugaon Division. Similarly, in the Paradeep Circle, the MHDs will provide essential healthcare services to Paradeep, Kendrapada, and Marshaghai Divisions.

Equipped with qualified medical professionals namely doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, each mobile dispensary is designed to offer free consultations and medications to those in need. Beyond these vital services, the MHDs also provide comprehensive case-based healthcare consultations, hygiene awareness programs, and coordination with district health officials, including ambulance services for special cases. This holistic approach to healthcare demonstrates TPCODL’s commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of the communities it serves.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL said: “We believe that access to quality healthcare is fundamental to a flourishing community. Through the ‘Arogya’ project and the deployment of these Mobile Health Dispensaries, TPCODL continues to play a pivotal role in promoting good health and contributing positively to the lives of our beneficiaries.”

As TPCODL forges ahead with its mission to ensure a healthier society, the launch of these new MHDs represents a significant stride towards creating a healthier and happier future for the people of Odisha.



