KIIT Volleyball Women Team creates history as the 1st University from Odisha to Win Bronze Medal in All India Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championships.  

The All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship organized by KISS – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 09th – 13th January 2024 was concluded today at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT Campus 13. The valedictory ceremony of the championship was attended Shri. Bijay Kumar Dhal, Sr. Vice President, Odisha Volleyball Association & Eminent Sports Promoter as Chief Guest and Shri. Sanjay Kumar Garnaik, Former National Coach Indian Junior Athletics Team as Guest of Honor along with Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS and Hony. Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association; Shri. Sudhanshu Bhusan Mishra, Treasurer, Odisha Volleyball Association; Shri. Pramod Kumar Behera, National Volleyball Referee & Chief Referee of the Championship; Ms. Rashmita Mohanty, Deputy Director Sports, KIIT and Mr. Rudrakesh Jena, Deputy Director Sports, KISS & Organizing Secretary of the Championship.

On the final day today, in the Bronze Medal match KIIT University, Bhubaneswar beat Punjabi University, Patiala by a score of 3:2 sets to secure 3rd position, thus becoming the 1st University from Odisha to ever win a medal in the All India Inter University Volleyball (W) Championship. In the Finals, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam beat Adamas University, Kolkata by a score of 3:2 sets to emerge as Champions.

The final position of teams after completion of the All India Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) championship is as follows:

SL NO NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY POSITION 1 Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam Champions 2 Adamas University, Kolkata 1st Runners Up 3 KIIT University, Bhubaneswar 2nd Runners Up 4 Punjabi University, Patiala 4th Position

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Volleyball Women Team on winning the historic Bronze Medal. He also conveyed his best wishes to other Medal winning Teams & wished them good luck for their future competitions.