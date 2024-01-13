Tata Power led Odisha Discom Empowering Local Manufacturers

Bhubaneswar, January 12, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Govt. of Odisha, have taken significant steps towards empowering local manufacturers. Regular business meets, factory visits and interactive sessions are being conducted to reach out to the local manufacturers, involve them in Capex plans through award of pilot orders and handholding them to streamline the quality systems and other aspects of the manufacturing process. With the objective of development of new local manufacturers, all support was provided by TPCODL for effective development of a new Instrument Transformer (CT & PT) manufacturing unit in Bhubaneswar of M/s. Tecnotrans Electric & Engineering Services led by a female entrepreneur Mrs. Subrata Nayak.

Instrument transformers are high accuracy class electrical devices used to isolate or transform voltage or current levels. These current and potential transformers (CT& PT) are widely used in power sector for metering and sensing purposes. Eastern India lacks prominent manufacturers of CT/PT. The manufacturing unit of M/s. Tecnotrans Electric & Engineering Services became operational in the year 2021 and since then they have received several R&D inputs from TP Odisha Discoms. TP Odisha Discoms have supported the firm with several pilot orders of CT and PTs upto 33 KV grade with constant monitoring of their operations, safety, quality and timely delivery. The unit now has a monthly capacity to manufacture 200 nos. of CT & PT and continuously catering to the need of Odisha Discoms. M/s. Tecnotrans and TPCODL entered into a rate contract for one year to facilitate the firm to start manufacturing Metering Units (combined CT-PT units).

M/s. Tecnotrans have started developing local manpower for the specialized jobs required for manufacturing of CT/PT. The unit now provides livelihood to 12 local families. In the long run, they will play a prominent role in serving the network expansion projects of TPCODL and other Odisha Discoms.