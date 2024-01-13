IIIT Bhubaneswar Successfully Hosts Meeting of Five Machine Translation Consortia

Bhubaneswar: The meeting of five Machine Translation Consortia (DISCO-MT, HimangY (IL-ILMT), ISHAAN, VIDYAPATI, and ElILMT) was successfully concluded at IIIT-Bhubaneswar.

From January 10th to 12th, many distinguished figures such as Prof Rajiv Sangal (Ex-Director IIT BHU and Chairman PRSG), Prof Dipti Sharma Mishra of IIITH, Prof Puspak Bhattacharya of IITB, and Prof L Sobha of AUKBC graced the occasion. The Chief Investigator, Principal Investigators, and Team Members from various institutes, including IIT Bombay, Gauhati University, NIT Silchar, IIT Manipur, University of North Bengal, IIT Hyderabad, Goa University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, IIT Patna, CDAC Kolkata, Jadavpur University, Manipal University, University of Kashmir, Punjabi University, C-DAC Pune, Dharmsinh Desai University, Gujarat, C-DAC NOIDA, DAIICT Gandhinagar, AUKBC Chennai, actively participated in the three-day event.

The discussions primarily focused on the engineering and productization aspects of the MT systems developed under the BHASHINI project funded by MeitY. Prof Rakesh Chandra Balabantaray, the Pl of HimangY and EILMT for the Odia language, efficiently coordinated the meeting along with their team members. Prof Asish Ghosh, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, engaged with the Principal Investigators for future collaborations.

The meeting served as a significant milestone, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field of Machine Translation, reaffirming IIIT Bhubaneswar’s pivotal role in facilitating such international initiatives.