Uddhav Thackeray Advocates President Murmu’s Presence for Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Mumbai, 13 January: In a significant move, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has urged that the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya be officiated by President Droupadi Murmu. Thackeray emphasized that this decision is paramount for the “national pride and the country’s self-respect.”

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray declared his intent to extend an invitation to President Murmu to attend the consecration ceremony at the Kalaram temple in Nashik on January 22. This event coincides with Thackeray’s planned visit to the historic temple, where he, along with party leaders, will conduct a ‘maha aarti’ on the banks of the Godavari river.

Uddhav Thackeray had previously announced the party’s schedule for January 22, with a visit to the Kalaram temple and the performance of rituals. Additionally, on January 23, a convention of party functionaries is scheduled in Nashik, where Thackeray will address a rally.

The demand for President Murmu’s involvement in the Ayodhya ceremony underscores Thackeray’s belief in the significance of this auspicious occasion not just for the Shiv Sena but for the entire nation. The call for national leadership to preside over the event aligns with the sentiment of elevating the consecration to a matter of collective pride and respect for the country.