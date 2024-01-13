Top News

PM Modi Shares Divine Bhajan ‘Har Ghar Mandir Har Ghar Utsav’ Ahead of Auspicious Times in Ayodhya

A Moment of Faith: PM Modi Releases 'Har Ghar Mandir Har Ghar Utsav' Bhajan as Ayodhya Prepares for Auspicious Occasion

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared devotional bhajan “Har Ghar Mandir Har Ghar Utsav” sung by Divya Kumar, music composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar. Shri Modi said that after centuries of waiting, the moment of auspicious time is near in Ayodhya Dham. On this auspicious occasion, the praise of Lord Ram is echoing everywhere from North to South and from East to West, Shri Modi further added.

Sharing above mentioned devotional song he said that you will experience an atmosphere of faith and devotion through this presentation.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“सदियों के इंतजार के बाद अयोध्या धाम में सुमंगल की घड़ी नजदीक है। इस पुण्य अवसर को लेकर उत्तर से दक्षिण और पूरब से पश्चिम तक, हर ओर प्रभु श्री राम का जयकारा गूंज रहा है। आस्था और भक्ति के इसी वातावरण का अनुभव आपको इस प्रस्तुति से होगा। #ShriRamBhajan”

 

