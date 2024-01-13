Pankaj Tripathi Steps Down as ECI’s National Icon Ahead of Film Release

New Delhi, 13 January : In a voluntary move, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has decided to step down from his role as the National Icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The decision comes as Tripathi takes on the real-life portrayal of former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming film “Main Atal Hoon,” directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Tripathi, a National Award-winning actor, expressed that the decision to step down was made proactively before the release of the film’s trailer. “It is a normal process. The news has come out now, but I had written to the ECI before the release of the film’s trailer,” he stated.

The actor emphasized that this move aligns with the standard procedures and ethical considerations, recognizing the potential influence his portrayal of a political figure might have during the election period. Tripathi, known for his versatile performances, has been serving as the National Icon, a symbolic figure promoting voter awareness and participation.

The Election Commission has acknowledged Tripathi’s decision and thanked him for his contribution during his tenure as the National Icon. The ECI remains committed to fostering an environment of impartiality and electoral integrity, ensuring that public personalities maintain a distance from official roles that may impact the electoral process.

As “Main Atal Hoon” gears up for release, Pankaj Tripathi’s decision to step down reflects his commitment to maintaining the integrity of democratic processes and upholding the principles of non-partisanship in his public engagements.