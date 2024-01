Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2023-24 is being organized by KISS – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 04th – 07th January 2024. A total of 600+ participants from 42 universities out of which 6 are from Odisha are participating in this said event. On the second day today, KIIT University, Adamas University, University of Burdawan & Pt. Ravi Shankar Shukla University won their respective quarter final matches to emerge as the top 4 teams of the Championship and also qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship to be organized by KISS from 09th – 13th January 2024.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Team on qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship and conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.