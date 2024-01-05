Bargarh National Handloom Summit 2024 Records Huge Success

Bargarh : The Bargarh District Administration, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of Odisha, and the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), successfully concluded the two-day Bargarh National Handloom Summit 2024 under the able leadership of Monisha Banerjee (IAS), Collector and District Magistrate, Bargarh.

The valedictory session, graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Shri Aditya Goyal, AS, CDO-cum-EO-ZP, Bargarh; Shri Prahlad Sahai Meena, IPS, S.P. Bargarh; Shri Soubhagya Ranjan Nayak, Advisor, Handloom & Textiles Department; Dr. Deepak Kumar, IPS, I.G. of Police; Shri Surendra Meher, Sant Kabir Awardee; Shri Debjit Nandy, Joint Director, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department; Smt Anshu P Das, OFS-IDFO, Hirakud, and Smt. Monisha Banerjee (IAS), acknowledged the summit’s success.

Smt. Monisha Banerjee (Collector, Bargarh) expressed her gratitude, stating, “I extend my appreciation to all stakeholders who participated in this event in Bargarh, contributing to its grand success. The summit is set to connect all handloom sector stakeholders, presenting a myriad of opportunities and significantly improving the lives of handloom artisans in Western Odisha.”

Shri Prahlad Sahai Meena, IPS, S.P. Bargarh, emphasizes the significance of handicrafts in Bargarh, where 40,000 families depend on trade. Weavers from various states converge to exchange artistic insights, fostering a cultural amalgamation. Today’s program marks a pivotal step in the Odisha government’s endeavors to elevate our rich handicraft heritage to international acclaim.”

The Handloom Summit featured top panel from Pan-India and across Industries, Govt. Bodies and Stellar Names such as (5 Padma Shris, Smt. Rita Hemrajani, MD, National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), Subhayu Basu from Wadhwani, Amit Tyagi, Exec Editor of Aaj Tak, Dr. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Founder Director of IIM Sambalpur, Prof. Binay Jena from NIFT, Ankita Sachdev from NONA LIFESTYLE, Nikita Agrawal, CBO Suta and several ) with discussions on critical subjects within the handloom industry, addressing topics such as adapting to changing market trends, empowering women collectives, exploring new opportunities, investments, and the online horizon. Discussions also revolved around preserving the state’s handloom heritage on a national level, recycling textile fibers for new composite materials, and revitalizing age-old traditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the fight against climate change.

The Bargarh National Handloom Summit 2024 stands as a testament to the commitment and dedication of all involved, fostering a brighter future for the handloom industry and its artisans.