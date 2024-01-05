Volvo Car India Reports Impressive 31% Year-on-Year Growth in 2023

Kolkata : Volvo Car India has announced robust growth in year 2023, with a remarkable 31% increase in overall sales compared to the previous fiscal year. The company delivered 2423 cars in 2023 as compared to 1851 units delivered in the corresponding year. The locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge performed exceptionally well, with 510 units sold during this period. Additionally, the XC60, the top-selling model, witnessed a significant surge, resulting in 921 deliveries in 2023. C40 Recharge has also shown great response and accounts for 180 units within a short period in 2023. Kerala & Tamil Nadu markets shows encouraging BEV acceptance surpassing 100 deliveries each.

“2023 has been an impressive year in terms of growth. A 31% growth over the previous year showcases consumer confidence to our product offering and in the brand’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and innovative design. The outstanding surge in XC40 Recharge sales and the encouraging response to C40 Recharge highlights the strong customer response to our electric models thus furthering our resolve to launch one new EV model every year.” said Mr Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo Car India remains committed to providing high-quality vehicles that prioritize safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge design. The company’s achievements in 2023 are a testament to its dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

In September 2023, Volvo Car India introduced its second electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, following the success of the XC40 Recharge. Assembled at the Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, the C40 Recharge reflects Volvo’s dedication to local manufacturing. Striving to unveil one electric vehicle annually, Volvo is taking a noteworthy stride in fulfilling its commitment to achieve a fully electrified vehicle portfolio by 2030. By offering both the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge, Volvo Car India aims to solidify its position as a key player in the luxury electric vehicle market, underscoring its commitment to electrifying its entire range of products.