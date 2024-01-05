Tata Soulfull participates in Millets & Organics – International Trade Fair 2024 with the mission to introduce ‘Desh ke Millets’ to homes across India

Aims to take ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra mainstream

Continues to innovate millet based products catering to consumer preferences

Offers a variety of wholesome, tasty and convenient options in the breakfast and snacking category

Bengaluru : Tata Soulfull, a brand from Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd., (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products Limited), participated in the 2024 edition of Millets & Organics – International Trade Fair in the city today. This event, organized by the Department of Agriculture and KAPPEC (Karnataka Agro Processing and Export Corporation), Government of Karnataka, serves as a collaborative platform, uniting farmers, domestic and international companies, as well as central and state institutions in the organic and millet sectors.

As a leading brand in the millets space, Tata Soulfull is dedicated to bringing ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra in modern formats to every Indian household through its wide range of products like Tata Soulfull Millet Muesli, Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites breakfast cereals and Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+. Leveraging its deep expertise in millets through cutting-edge facilities and distinctive product offerings, Tata Soulfull places strong emphasis on the philosophy of ‘Taste First, Health Forward.’ The brand is dedicated to bringing back ancient grains to the modern consumer’s plate through its varied product lineup which includes breakfast cereals, snacking alternatives, and cereal-based beverages. http://www.tatasoulfull.com/.

The United Nations declaring 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’, presents an opportunity to increase consumer awareness around millets and make them available to consumers in formats that are affordable and easy to use. Speaking on the participation of Tata Soulfull at the event, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull said, “Millets have long been integral to the Indian diet, and have many health benefits in addition to being an environment friendly crop. However, the lack of awareness of millets and their usage, along with limited accessibility has posed persistent challenges, leading to low consumption of these grains. At Tata Soulfull, our aim is to make millets mainstream and bring back ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar, etc. through our millet based products that are affordable, easy to access, wholesome and tasty. We are happy to be participating once again in the Millets & Organics – International Trade Fair, contributing to the vision for a healthier and more sustainable future.“

He further added, “With one of India’s largest value-added millet processing factories at Bidadi in Bengaluru, our endeavour is to innovate and introduce products that are in line with changing consumer needs. Our most recent launch was the Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites Choco Sticks, a wholesome choice for children. It’s a cream filled snack which offers the goodness of Millets and is completely free from maida.”