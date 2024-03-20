BhubaneswarSports

 KIIT University Student Maganti Keerthi Won the Gold Medal in Asmita Khelo India

By OdAdmin

 Women’s Weightlifting National Ranking Tournament.

 

The Asmita Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting National Ranking Tournament 2023-24 is held at Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh from 16th to 21st March 2024. In the Women 76 Kg Category, M Keerthi won the Gold Medal by lifting a total of 171 Kg (Snatch – 76 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 95 Kg). Maganti  Keerthi is a 2nd Year B.Com student of KIIT University on sports quota and representing Odisha in the Tournament. She thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support.

 

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Keerthi for winning the Gold Medal and conveyed his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.