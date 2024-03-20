 KIIT University Student Maganti Keerthi Won the Gold Medal in Asmita Khelo India

Women’s Weightlifting National Ranking Tournament.

The Asmita Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting National Ranking Tournament 2023-24 is held at Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh from 16th to 21st March 2024. In the Women 76 Kg Category, M Keerthi won the Gold Medal by lifting a total of 171 Kg (Snatch – 76 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 95 Kg). Maganti Keerthi is a 2nd Year B.Com student of KIIT University on sports quota and representing Odisha in the Tournament. She thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Keerthi for winning the Gold Medal and conveyed his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.